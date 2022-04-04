Realty Income (NYSE:O) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.80.

O traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $70.25. 60,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,032. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after buying an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,528,000 after buying an additional 1,099,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after buying an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after buying an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

