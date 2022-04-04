Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Poshmark (POSH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH):

3/31/2022 – Poshmark was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

3/23/2022 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Poshmark had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Poshmark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Poshmark Inc. is a social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, home and more. Poshmark Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

3/23/2022 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $20.00.

3/17/2022 – Poshmark is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.31. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,205,501.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,902 shares of company stock worth $4,168,343.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Poshmark by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,272 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Poshmark by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Poshmark by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,301 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Poshmark by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Poshmark by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

