REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REE. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ:REE opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78. REE Automotive has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that REE Automotive will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REE. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $1,308,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

