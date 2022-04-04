Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
REED opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.68.
Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
