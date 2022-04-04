Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Reed's alerts:

REED opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the second quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Reed’s by 1,696.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 212,060 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Reed’s by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Reed’s by 21,289.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Reed’s during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reed’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.