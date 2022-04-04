Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $229,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,313 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,783,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

