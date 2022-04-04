Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Position Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after buying an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,915,000 after buying an additional 126,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 360,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,330,000 after buying an additional 121,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

RS traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.20. 329,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,924. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $198.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

