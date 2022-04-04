renBTC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.44 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $46,363.52 or 0.99449165 BTC on exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $595.72 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00037399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00107562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,849 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

