Renew’s (RNWH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RNWH. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.79) price objective on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.09) target price on shares of Renew in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 775 ($10.15).

Shares of LON:RNWH opened at GBX 697 ($9.13) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 692.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 762.43. Renew has a twelve month low of GBX 561 ($7.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 889 ($11.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £549.68 million and a PE ratio of 18.15.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

