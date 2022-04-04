Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.38.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.25. 1,054,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.63.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.