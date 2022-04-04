Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Assembly Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Assembly Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial analyst N. Germino forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

ASMB has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.77. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences (Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.