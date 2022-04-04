Reviewing Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) & Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) and Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zosano Pharma and Lexaria Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zosano Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 809.09%. Given Zosano Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zosano Pharma is more favorable than Lexaria Bioscience.

Risk and Volatility

Zosano Pharma has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexaria Bioscience has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zosano Pharma and Lexaria Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma -3,812.10% -80.12% -54.84% Lexaria Bioscience -1,237.66% -59.83% -58.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zosano Pharma and Lexaria Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma $790,000.00 47.16 -$29.92 million ($0.27) -0.81 Lexaria Bioscience $720,000.00 27.28 -$4.19 million N/A N/A

Lexaria Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zosano Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Zosano Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Zosano Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zosano Pharma beats Lexaria Bioscience on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zosano Pharma (Get Rating)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system. The company was founded in October 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About Lexaria Bioscience (Get Rating)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS. It operates through the following segments: IP Licensing, B2B Product, and Corporate. The company was founded on December 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

