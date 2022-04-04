Reviewing Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and Eneti’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers $540.79 million 2.34 -$234.43 million ($4.29) -5.06 Eneti $139.23 million 0.52 $26.08 million $3.97 1.61

Eneti has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scorpio Tankers. Scorpio Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eneti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers -43.35% -11.88% -4.47% Eneti 17.35% 1.18% 0.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Scorpio Tankers and Eneti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers 1 0 4 0 2.60 Eneti 0 0 6 0 3.00

Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus target price of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.53%. Eneti has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 130.89%. Given Eneti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eneti is more favorable than Scorpio Tankers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Scorpio Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Scorpio Tankers pays out -9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eneti pays out 1.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Scorpio Tankers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Eneti beats Scorpio Tankers on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years. Scorpio Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

Eneti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eneti, Inc. engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. It operates through the following segments: Ultramax, Kamsarmax , and Corporate. The Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax segment deals with vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

