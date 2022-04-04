Richard J. Mark Sells 6,000 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $562,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE AEE traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $94.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,006. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average of $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,144,740,000 after buying an additional 76,051 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ameren by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after acquiring an additional 662,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,135,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

