Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RICGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Ridley’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.38.

Ridley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. The company offers animal nutrition feed in packaged form from 10 Â- 30 kg bags; monogastric and ruminant commercial feeds; fish meals; and animal meals, including meat and bone meal, poultry meal, feather meal, blood meal, and custom blended products.

