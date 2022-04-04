Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 263,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,955,891 shares.The stock last traded at $3.18 and had previously closed at $3.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $544.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,400 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,407,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 937,006 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 615,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

