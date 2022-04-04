Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBA. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.17.

RBA opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

