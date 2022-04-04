Robert Bruce Hodgins Sells 18,912 Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEGGet Rating) Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 18,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$321,882.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$263,656.82.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.61 on Monday, reaching C$17.79. 2,647,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$6.08 and a 1-year high of C$21.17. The firm has a market cap of C$5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.07.

MEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities cut shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.52.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

