Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.00.

NYSE:RHI opened at $113.63 on Thursday. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

