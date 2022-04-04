Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Hits $0.0651 on Exchanges

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.29 or 0.07479937 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,644.35 or 0.99938012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00047433 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

