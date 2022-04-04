Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $323.18.

NYSE:ROK traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,297. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.87. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $250.65 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

