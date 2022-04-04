Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 2,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

