Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 2,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.20.
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)
