Rogers Communications Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.35.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.89 billion.

Separately, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

