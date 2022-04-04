Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Guggenheim

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research downgraded Roku from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.04.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $125.56 on Thursday. Roku has a 1 year low of $97.91 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.10. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,946 shares of company stock valued at $51,560,874. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $14,977,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $1,797,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $200,467,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Roku by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

