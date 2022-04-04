Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €300.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €300.00 ($329.67) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.79% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($329.67) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($384.62) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($291.21) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($373.63) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €302.88 ($332.83).

Shares of ADS traded down €1.80 ($1.98) during trading on Monday, reaching €210.10 ($230.88). 557,422 shares of the company traded hands. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($220.89). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €220.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €251.50.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

