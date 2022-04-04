Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$85.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CNQ. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.56.

Shares of CNQ opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.03. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

