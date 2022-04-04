Royal Bank of Canada Increases Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $190.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRV. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $185.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

