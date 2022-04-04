Royal Mail’s (RMG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.38) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Royal Mail to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 355 ($4.65) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Royal Mail to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.91) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.18) to GBX 768 ($10.06) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.51) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Mail presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 648.64 ($8.50).

LON:RMG traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 329.35 ($4.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,370. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 322.68 ($4.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.04). The stock has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 391.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 445.54.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

