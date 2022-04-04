Rubic (RBC) Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Rubic (RBC) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Rubic coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rubic has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rubic has a market cap of $40.46 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00049034 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.80 or 0.07520851 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00049081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,134.19 or 1.00112097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

