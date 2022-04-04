Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 95,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix stock opened at $51.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $57.10.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

