Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,609 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,442,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,750,000 after buying an additional 108,056 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,866,000 after buying an additional 663,871 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,222,000 after buying an additional 442,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 860,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $59.18 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $63.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

