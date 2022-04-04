Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Change Healthcare worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $242,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $21.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $23.80.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

