Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $3.53 Million in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 118,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Sonos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,190,000 after purchasing an additional 441,010 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 28.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,126,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,518,000 after purchasing an additional 915,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 10.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,447,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 9.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,983,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 164,650 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2,513.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $27.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

