Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 317,755 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 317,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.55 on Monday. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

