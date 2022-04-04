Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,597 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,176,000 after acquiring an additional 386,582 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,571,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,328,000 after buying an additional 107,532 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,568,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,037,000 after buying an additional 110,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,104,000 after buying an additional 91,094 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,989,000 after buying an additional 292,859 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $41.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

