Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 50,315 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,315 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Extreme Networks worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 418.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 209,004 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,400. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.27 on Monday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

