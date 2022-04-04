Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Gentherm worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $72.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.27. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $99.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

