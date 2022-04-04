Ryder System (NYSE:R) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.75. 1,059,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,892. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.82.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.