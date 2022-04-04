Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
SGSVF stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.
Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
