Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Sabre has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $16.05.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $692,679. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 225.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after buying an additional 2,987,281 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sabre by 9.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 76.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its holdings in Sabre by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sabre by 6.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 282,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

