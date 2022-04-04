SAFE2 Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.45 Million (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One SAFE2 coin can now be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SAFE2 has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00048233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.56 or 0.07573585 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,353.71 or 0.99864558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046533 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

