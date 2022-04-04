SafeInsure Market Capitalization Achieves $23,121.57 (SINS)

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 68.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. SafeInsure has a market cap of $23,121.57 and $2.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015645 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001301 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,478,716 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

