Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($164.84) to €140.00 ($153.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Safran from €137.00 ($150.55) to €140.00 ($153.85) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 105,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,059. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Safran has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

