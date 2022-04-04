SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAIL. Wedbush cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.48. 19,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -79.51 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $137,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 369,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,513,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

