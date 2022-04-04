salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $66,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,657 shares of company stock valued at $27,638,382. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $212.25 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

