Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.80.

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the period. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDVKY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.67. 64,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

