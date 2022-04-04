SAP (NYSE:SAP) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.57.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $110.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that SAP will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SAP by 16.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SAP by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 12.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SAP by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

