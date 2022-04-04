Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €590.00 ($648.35) to €685.00 ($752.75) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SUVPF opened at $450.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $465.75 and a 200-day moving average of $570.01. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $400.00 and a 52 week high of $736.22.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.