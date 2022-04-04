Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Alain Tremblay Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) Director Alain Tremblay sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total transaction of C$527,747.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$865,505.90.
SIS opened at C$17.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 92.78. Savaria Co. has a twelve month low of C$16.66 and a twelve month high of C$22.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.82.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 260.32%.
About Savaria (Get Rating)
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.
