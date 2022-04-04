Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.69) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.89) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.59) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.59) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.02) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.52 ($8.26).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €5.72 ($6.28) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.42) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($18.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.77.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

