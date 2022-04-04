Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 8.50 Per Share

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATRGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s previous dividend of $7.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON ATR opened at GBX 453.72 ($5.94) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £495.07 million and a PE ratio of 3.65. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 528 ($6.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 466.59.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

