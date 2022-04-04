Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 8.50 Per Share

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s previous dividend of $7.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON ATR opened at GBX 453.72 ($5.94) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £495.07 million and a PE ratio of 3.65. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 528 ($6.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 466.59.

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

